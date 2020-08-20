The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating a salmonella outbreak affecting 68 people in nine states that could be linked to tainted peaches.
The bagged peaches were sold under the Wawona brand name in 2-pound clear, plastic bags at ALDI stores in 16 states starting on June 1.
ALDI has voluntarily recalled the peaches shipped to the following states: Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the peaches as the likely source of the salmonella infections, according to a news release from the FDA. "FDA's traceback investigation is ongoing to determine the full scope of product distribution and source of contamination," the agency said.
Infections were reported in Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The FDA is urging anyone who bought the peaches, such as restaurants, retailers and consumers, to throw them out.
People should clean and sanitize any surfaces the peaches may have come into contact with to prevent cross-contamination, the FDA said, including cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators and storage bins.
Salmonella poisoning can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps between six hours and six days after exposure to the bacteria, according to the CDC, and last between four and seven days. Those under age 5, those over 65 and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience severe illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.