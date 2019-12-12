New York state renews ban on flavored vaping liquids

New York state health officials have extended a ban on flavored liquids used in e-cigarette devices.
The state health department's Public Health and Health Planning Council voted Thursday to reauthorize its emergency prohibition on flavored e-liquids.
The renewal is effective for another 90 days and bans the sale of all flavored e-liquids, other than tobacco and menthol. However, because of pending litigation, the ban is not currently in effect.
Health department spokesperson Jill Montag said the vaping epidemic among young people is a big concern for health officials.
"The alarming youth e-cigarette usage numbers speak for themselves," Montag said.
"The Department of Health is committed as ever before to pursuing a ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products that are driving this increase in usage and putting young people at risk for developing lifelong nicotine addictions."
There were 2,409 hospitalized cases of lung injury linked to vaping in the United States as of December 10, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
Vaping injuries have been reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
The CDC on Thursday also reported 52 confirmed deaths in 26 states and the District of Columbia.