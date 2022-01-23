Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Stacker perused music documentaries on Metacritic and ranked the top 25 to bring you the best documentaries about musicians. Initial ties were broken by IMDb. Click for more.

Casey Barber is a food writer, illustrator and photographer; the author of "Pierogi Love: New Takes on an Old-World Comfort Food" and "Classic Snacks Made from Scratch: 70 Homemade Versions of Your Favorite Brand-Name Treats"; and editor of the website Good. Food. Stories.