It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates, Fauci says

Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less and southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon and early this evening mainly over areas east of a Carrollton to Chatsworth line. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. As of May 1, an open burning ban is in effect through September 30 for 54 Georgia counties. Please refer to the Georgia EPD press release issued April 22 for more information.