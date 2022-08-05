Illinois day-care worker tests positive for monkeypox, officials say, but no cases reported in children

An Illinois day-care worker has tested positive for monkeypox, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced on August 5.

 CNN

An Illinois day-care worker has tested positive for monkeypox, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday, but no other cases have been reported there.

"An adult at a day-care center in the Rantoul area has tested positive for a case of monkeypox," department Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said at a news briefing. "Screening of children and other staff is taking place now."

