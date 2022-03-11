Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST this evening to 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&