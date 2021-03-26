Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BUTTS...JASPER...EASTERN SPALDING...SOUTHEASTERN NEWTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HENRY COUNTIES UNTIL 715 AM EDT... At 641 AM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Jenkinsburg, or near Jackson...moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Jackson, Monticello, Locust Grove, Newborn, Flovilla, Jenkinsburg, Shady Dale, Stewart, Turtle Cove, Worthville, McKibben, Calvin, Farrar, Eudora, North Alcovy, Indian Springs State Park, Fincherville and Stark. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH