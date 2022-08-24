Trump administration officials had a "crusade against (the US Food and Drug Administration that) resulted in damaging consequences for the coronavirus response," the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, led by Democrats, said in a report released Wednesday.

In its second wide-ranging investigation on the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic officials spoke with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, who told the committee in an interview that former White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro "exerted inappropriate pressure" on the FDA to reissue an emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that then-President Donald Trump spent much of March and April 2020 promoting as a potential "game-changer" for Covid-19, according to the report. The President was personally singing the drug's praises during White House briefings so much that doctors started hoarding it, causing states to enact strict restrictions limiting prescriptions.

