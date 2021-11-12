Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s are possible Saturday evening and Sunday morning. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. &&