For the first time, monkeypox has been reported in a minor in New York state

Physician Assistant Susan Eng-Na prepares a syringe with the monkeypox vaccine in New York on August 19. For the first time, monkeypox has been reported in a child under the age of 18 in the state of New York.

 Mary Altaffer/AP

A minor in New York state has reportedly contracted monkeypox -- a first among children in the state and at least the third reported case of the disease among children in the US.

The child lives in New York but not in New York City, according to state health department data released last week. The data does not list the child's gender, city of residence nor how the minor became infected.

CNN Health's Brenda Goodman and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

