Weather Alert

...Colder Than Normal Temperatures and Patchy Frost Likely Overnight... An unseasonably cold and dry airmass will settle across much of Georgia overnight. Wind speeds are expected to decrease to near calm late tonight under clear skies. The airmass should be too dry for widespread frost formation, but patchy frost is possible especially in sheltered areas towards sunrise. Overnight minimum temperatures will have to be closely monitored. If they are a few degrees below current forecast values, the Freeze Warning may have to be extended outside of the mountains of northeast Georgia.