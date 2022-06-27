Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Spalding, southwestern Henry and southwestern Butts Counties through 515 PM EDT... At 443 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Sunny Side, or near Griffin, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Griffin, Hampton, Locust Grove, Orchard Hill, Sunny Side, East Griffin, Highland Mills, Towalaga, Experiment, Walker Mill, Birdie, Rover and Luella. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH