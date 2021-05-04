Fauci to adolescents on the fence about the Covid-19 vaccine: 'Be part of the solution'

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Baldwin, Butts, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jefferson, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Troup and Upson. * Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts have already occurred across portions of the watch area. Heavy rainfall associated with showers and thunderstorms later today could result in an additional 1 to 2 inches and would easily allow for efficient runoff and flash flooding potential given saturated soils. * Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&