Weather Alert

HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS ... Sustained winds of 12 to 23 MPH can be expected along with gusts of 29 to 40 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay above 25 percent. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.