Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 56 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BUTTS JASPER PUTNAM IN EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA GREENE TALIAFERRO WILKES IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA MORGAN IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA OGLETHORPE IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA LAMAR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARNESVILLE, CRAWFORD, CRAWFORDVILLE, EATONTON, GREENSBORO, JACKSON, MADISON, MONTICELLO, AND WASHINGTON.