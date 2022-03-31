Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Spalding, south central Rockdale, eastern Pike, western Monroe, Henry, Upson, western Butts, northwestern Crawford, east central Clayton, east central Talbot, west central Newton and Lamar Counties through 630 AM EDT... At 602 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Lovejoy to near Prattsburg, and moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include... Griffin, McDonough, Thomaston, Barnesville, Jackson, Zebulon, Stockbridge, Hampton, Lovejoy, Locust Grove, Milner, Jenkinsburg, Yatesville, Orchard Hill, Meansville, Culloden, Sunny Side, Aldora, Lincoln Park and The Rock. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for west central Georgia. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH