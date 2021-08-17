Child Covid-19 cases have 'steadily increased' since the beginning of July, AAP says, with 121,000 new cases last week

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts, Jasper, Jones and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Heard and Spalding. * Through Wednesday morning. * Rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will continue to move north across portions of north Georgia through this afternoon. Many locations have already received anywhere from two to four inches of rainfall. A total of two to three inches of additional rain is expected across North Georgia, with isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will lead to flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&