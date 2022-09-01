CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend updated Covid-19 boosters

Registered Nurse Mariam Salaam administers the Pfizer booster shot at a Covid vaccination and testing site decorated for Cinco de Mayo at Ted Watkins Park in Los Angeles on May 5. The CDC's independent vaccine advisers voted 13-1 September 1 to recommend updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent vaccine advisers voted 13-1 Thursday to recommend updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Both shots are bivalent vaccines that combine the companies' original vaccine with one that targets the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

CNN's Naomi Thomas and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

