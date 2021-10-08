Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have planned two meetings in the coming weeks to discuss more Covid-19 vaccine boosters, as well as Pfizer's application for emergency use authorization for its vaccine for children 5-11.
"CDC's independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) plans to meet on Wednesday and Thursday October 20-21 to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson," a CDC spokeswoman told CNN in an email.
"Additionally, ACIP will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday November 2-3 to discuss pediatric COVID-19 vaccination."
That means it's unlikely children 11 and younger in the US will be able to begin vaccination before Halloween.
The US Food and Drug Administration has scheduled meetings of its advisers on October 14 and 15 to discuss boosters, and then on October 26 to discuss Pfizer's application for children 5-11. After the FDA decides, the question goes to the CDC.
Pfizer already has authorization for booster doses of its vaccine for certain people who had their first round of shots six months ago or longer. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have both applied for booster doses for their vaccines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.