Cognitive FX consulted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mayo Clinic, and other long-established health organizations to identify five effects of concussions that can develop if left untreated. Click for more.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips, John Bonifield and Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report. Correction: A previous version of this report misstated the month of October as when Covid-19 vaccine booster doses were recommended for children ages 16 and 17 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has been updated to reflect that the agency recommended Covid-19 booster shots for adults in October.