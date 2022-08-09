The Biden administration is preparing to move forward with a plan to stretch the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine doses that would allow providers to use one-fifth as much per shot, two people familiar with the plans said.

The Biden administration is set to announce a new emergency declaration as early as Tuesday afternoon that would enable providers to inject one-fifth of the currently authorized dose into the skin, rather than a full dose into underlying fat. The move was first reported by the New York Times.

CNN's Brenda Goodman and Virginia Langmaid contributed to this report.

