Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread dense fog is likely this morning during rush hour. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&