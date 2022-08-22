Advanced-stage cervical cancer is rising in the United States among White and Black women, according to a new study in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer.

"This specific study was born out of wanting to take a deeper dive into the drivers behind cervical cancer," said Dr. Alex Francoeur, a fourth-year resident in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and one of the study authors. "When we looked more closely at cervical cancer, we found that, kind of this paradoxical finding, where when you look at early stage cervical cancer, we're seeing a decrease in the United States, but then when you look at advanced stage, or metastatic cervical cancer, we're actually seeing the opposite trend with an increasing rate in the United States."

CNN's John Bonifield contributed to this report

