Connie Johnson and Gutsy the Flying Fox flipped into the Jackson-Butts County Public Library July 16 to teach kids about the adventures in reading.
They taught audience members about how to use books to learn about the world around them.
Gutsy also preformed some of the skills he learned when reading, like gymnastics and juggling. The show was part of the weekly Summer Reading Program hosted by the library each Tuesday.
Johnson asked the kids what they want to be when they grow up and encouraged them to check out books on different careers. They played games that challenged the kids to use skills like communication and teamwork.