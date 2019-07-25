Greater Butts County Lions Club members are showing their appreciation to the local Piggly Wiggly grocery store.
Lions Club members Chuck Budd, Jean Bonner and Michelle Reasor presented store associates Regina Moss and Carl Whitaker on Thursday with a plaque recognizing the store's contribution to several Lions Club projects.
Reasor, who serves as treasurer of the club, said the Lions have used Piggly Wiggly for catering successful events and the store has provided bread for the Lions Club's site for the Smart Lunch, Smart Kid summer lunch program for students.
"They're our go-to when we do catering," Reasor said, adding the store offers "good quality and good customer service."