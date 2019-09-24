Members of the Greater Butts County Lions Club on Saturday celebrated the group’s 10th anniversary with a gathering at the Hickory Hill Golf Club in Jackson.
The group was chartered on June 11, 2009, by Lions Clubs International and has grown to a current roster of 20 members.
The five charter members still active in the organization are Jean Bonner, Donna Popp, Michelle Reasor, Ronne Shaw and Bill Turner.
Bonner currently serves as president. Past presidents include Gail Carrouth, Kelly DiRito, Faith Ford and Chuck Budd.
During the celebration on Saturday, Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin presented the Lions Club with a proclamation adopted by the City Council Sept. 17.
“The Greater Butts County Lions Club has been involved in over 50 service projects, providing valuable services for students, senior citizens, veterans, vision services, animal welfare, individuals and families in crisis and much, much more,” the proclamation states. “For these efforts and for the body of work that has spanned over 10 years, the mayor and City Council of the city of Jackson, Ga., hereby honor the Greater Butts County Lions Club for its service on behalf of the citizens of Jackson and Butts County, for the time and effort its members have given to the club over the last decade and for the positive difference it continues to make in its home community.”
Lions Club projects involving students include giving away school supplies at the annual Back to School Bash, conducting a poster contest for middle schoolers, donating supplies and labor to the summer lunch program and offering scholarships of up to $1,000 to several graduating seniors each year.
The Lions Club also aids local senior citizens by donating funds, recreation and computer equipment, arts and craft supplies and financing out-of-town trips.
The group also offers free vision screenings at multiple events each year, helps provide financial assistance to qualified residents who need vision services and equipment, and collects used eyewear, hearing aids and cellphones for redistribution through the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation.
The Greater Butts County Lions Club also supports Butts County Animal Control with pet supplies, and helps families in crisis obtain furniture, clothing and household goods.
The Lions also help collect food, clothing and other items in conjunction with other community agencies like the Department of Family and Children Services and the Christian Emergency Relief Foundation.
The club’s major fundraisers each year are the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Dance and the Winter Wonderland Wine and Cheese Gala that offers holiday shopping with local vendors.