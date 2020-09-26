An award-winning educator and acclaimed author from the halls of academia has just released his first work of fiction. “Magnolia Avenue” is a far cry from Dr. Joseph R. Jones' previous works, which were written for teachers on such topics as bullying and homophobia. Whether writing fiction or non-fiction, the McDonough native has mastered both.
Perhaps it is not entirely correct to say he wrote this book on a dare, but the tale of how “Magnolia Avenue” came to be is worthy of at least a short story.
“I'm not sure this would have happened if not for the kid who was being such a punk,” Jones said.
Three years ago, he was teaching a high school English class where students were to complete a “passion project.” They could choose most anything as their project, but the work would be ongoing throughout the school year. Jones noticed one young man was not working on the assignment. He offers the following exchange.
Me: Hey, man, what are you doing for your passion project?
Him: Dr. J, that is the dumbest assignment. I am not doing it.
Me: Um, yes you are. This could be a lot of fun for you.
Him: What's your passion project?
Me: (lying) I am writing a novel.
Him: Good because if I have to do one, you have to read to us from that novel every week.
“For the entire year, I wrote and read the appropriate parts to the class on Wednesdays,” Jones said. “The day the proof copy arrived, I remembered the commitment that I made to a high school student who was simply attempting to not complete a project.”
As Jones began sharing his work-in-progress with the students each week, he said they would give him feedback just as he did on their projects.
“They would tell me, 'Dr. J, that doesn't work,'” he said. “I would write on their papers, 'resubmit.' One kid said, 'You need to resubmit that chapter'...I think reading to them kind of helped me more than anything else. It justified my teaching style.
“It's so hard for an English teacher to put him or herself out there. We're trained to be the expert and not to be vulnerable, especially to a bunch of high school kids who can be really mean. Was it always an enjoyable experience? Probably not because I was being vulnerable.”
However, Jones said it was an important lesson for them all. His modeling of the assignment taught the students what they should do and how to do it. It also affirmed the way he was teaching high school English and the way he continues to teach his college students today.
Others have taken note, as well. Just this year, Jones received the Teacher of the Year Award from the Georgia Council of Teachers of English.
Known nationally for his research addressing homophobia and bullying in educational environments, Jones was awarded the prestigious Hero Award from Auburn University and the National Anti-Bullying Summit in 2014, for his scholarship and service in attempting to create safe schools for all students.
In 2017, Jones received the Stonewall Service Award, a national award that recognized the impact of his scholarship.
His first book, “Making Safe Places Unsafe: A Discussion of Homophobia with Teachers,” was nominated for a critic's choice book award from the American Educational Studies Association. His fifth book, “Feather Boas, Black Hoodies, and John Deere Hats: Discussions of Diversity in K-12 and Higher Education” was released in 2017.
After 15 years in academia where he taught people how to become teachers, Jones left his post as an associate dean and returned to the high school classroom as a special education teacher in an English co-taught classroom. He wrote a book about the experience and “My Second First Year: Leaving Academia for a High School Classroom” was released last year.
Also last year, in July Jones was named dean of the School of Education, Mathematics, and Applied Sciences at Gordon State College in Barnesville. Back in a familiar place, this notable educator once walked the grounds there as a student.
“I love Gordon,” he said. “It's changed a lot since I was here. It was a two-year school and now it's a four-year school. Our teaching program is phenomenal and math and other programs are amazing. I love the people...It's very student-centered and nice to come back to where I started my education career. It's nice to impact my community, the community I grew up in. I'm on the literacy task force for Butts County. It's nice to be back in the place where I grew up. This place impacted me so much, and it's really nice to be able to give back to the community.”
Born in McDonough, Jones moved to Jackson in the third grade. The son of the late Joyce and Robert Jones, he graduated in 1993, from Jackson High School. After studying at Gordon State College, Jones completed his undergraduate degree in secondary education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He earned his Ph.D. from The University of Rochester in New York.
He credits his Jackson High School teachers, especially Marsha Williams and Melba Joswiak, for inspiring him to become a teacher. Because he worked as a high school English teacher, a portion of the proceeds from his new book will fund scholarships for students who want to become teachers.
“Magnolia Avenue” is a story about Southern culture revealed through the life of its protagonist, Jackson, an English teacher on sabbatical.
“The novel is a mixture of real life experience with a really creative imagination,” Jones said. “Some of the things in the book are real life and happened in real life to real people. My brother passed away in 2000, so the scene in the book with Will and his mother having to make the decision to take him off life support, that's been 20 years ago and that memory is still ingrained there. I still go to the First Baptist Church of Macon and grew up in the Baptist church. The book is really ingrained with Southern culture ... And based off my friends. My friends who have read the book said, 'Oh, my gosh! This is your friend So-and-So.'
“I think that's where writing actually has to come from — I’m not sure writing can come from a place of the unknown. It has to begin from a place of knowledge and grow from that space in order to be believable.”
The back cover states, “Jackson's blood has long been entrenched in the political landscape of Mississippi. With his now-dead father a state supreme court judge, his grandfather an Ole Miss attorney and his great-grandfather the governor, his family history has always been in the public eye.
“But when Jackson decides to take a sabbatical from his job as a college English professor and return home to write his next novel, he discovers the realities of growing up in Culpepper, Miss., are not what he remembers, and there's much more to his hometown story than he's been told. Set against a backdrop of southern grace and charm, “Magnolia Avenue” is a rich novel that brings to light the crisis of consciousness only possible when we delve into the secrets of our past and uncover the unexpected.”
“Magnolia Avenue” is available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other book sellers online for $16.95, or the email version for $6.99, Jones said.
The author will host Cocktails and Conversation: Discussions about Magnolia Avenue on Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. RSVP by emailing contact information to josephrjonesphd@gmail.com
“The book has an interesting ending to it,” Jones said. “I also want people to understand the literary kinds of aspects to it. It's not truly written from a literary point of view, but lots of literary points of view with nods to Southern writers, grace and redemption. I think these discussions will help engender a literary understanding of the text. As an English teacher, I think that's pretty important that when we pick up something, we can delve deeper into it and see what the writer is telling us.”
For his next project, Jones is working on a new academic book with Drs. Beth Pollock and Katie Wester-Neal about “education in crisis” and how to move forward.
“Like even teaching in a pandemic, it's crazy,” Jones said. “My teacher friends are doing some amazing things and some awesome things. But they will all tell you they were not prepared for this and are working 70-80 hours a week... This pandemic has shaken us as educators, and we really don't know how to handle it. Other ways education is in crisis is that standardized testing is in crisis. This book is an edited volume for people around the country who are submitting chapters on how they are addressing these issues. I'm excited about it.
“...But hey, if ‘Magnolia Avenue’ does well, I may do another one.”
