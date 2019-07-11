TIP OF THE WEEK
As the long, hot summer days drag on, a favorite pastime for kids is to graze and snack all day. Instead of letting your children eat you out of house and home this summer, here are a few tips to curb the constant snacking, according to HolleyGrainger.com.
• Set a snack limit: Two to three health snacks during the day, one between breakfast and lunch, one between breakfast and dinner, and one after dinner depending on bed time.
• Make snack baskets: Let your child create a basket for placing their snacks for the day in the pantry or fridge.
• Up their hydration: Encourage your child to drink water when they have the urge to snack. You can also add strawberries or lemon wedges to add some flavor.
• Teach them snack prep: Have your child help with snack preparations by letting them wash, peel and slice fruits and vegetables.
EASY RECIPE
Cast Iron Seared Asparagus with Lemon Tarragon Mayonnaise
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Lemon Tarragon Mayonnaise 1 cup mayonnaise (see note) Juice and zest of 1 lemon 1/4 cup chopped fresh tarragon Salt and freshly ground black pepper Asparagus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving 1 bunch standard or jumbo asparagus, trimmed and peeled (see note) Salt and freshly ground black pepper Parmigiano Reggiano, for serving
Directions
To make the mayonnaise: In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, lemon zest and tarragon. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
To make the asparagus: Place a cast iron skillet over high heat and let heat until almost smoking.
Add the oil, followed by the asparagus in a single layer. Shake the pan to coat the aspargus in the oil, then let the asparagus cook undisturbed until it begins to caramelize, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn the asparagus and caramelize the second side, about 3 more minutes. (Depending on the size of your skillet, you may need to do this step in several batches to give the asparagus ample space to move around.)
Transfer the asparagus to a plate and season with salt and pepper. Serve topped with the lemon tarragon mayonnaise, a generous grating of Parmigiano Reggiano and a drizzle of olive oil.
DRINK
Secondhand harms of alcohol
According to a recent study published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, an estimated 53 million adults said they had experiences at least one harm attributable to someone else's drinking in the past year. The "harm" ranged from property damage to physical injury.
- More Content Now
FUN FACT
Tea per capita
According to MentalFloss.com, Turkey drinks the most tea per capita at 6.961 pounds per person per year.
- More Content Now