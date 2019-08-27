The first multi-departmental training class in the Flovilla Fire Department's newly expanded headquarters station was held Aug. 19.
The Flovilla Fire Department hosted a forcible-entry class taught by Capt. Mark Millirons of the Georgia Fire Academy and Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The class, from 6 to 10 p.m., was part classroom training and part hands-on training with a forcible entry door simulator, Flovilla Fire Chief Shane Thompson said.
Firefighters from the city of Flovilla, Butts County and city of Jackson were in attendance and received a state certificate, Thompson said.
The expansion to Flovilla's fire station was opened in July. The addition added 1,850 square feet of space to the fire department’s headquarters, which until then had included only space for parking vehicles in a 2,500-square-foot bay adjacent to City Hall and limited office space.
The addition gave the fire department an in-door training room, office space and a common area that includes a kitchen, lounge area, laundry facilities and two bunk rooms separated by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.
"Build it and they will come," Thompson said. "We will continue this type of training hosting at our new training facility in Flovilla Fire Station 2 with the Georgia Fire Academy instructing several times a year."