“Cleanliness is next to godliness,” thus goes the adage. This phrase seems to be factual in its every sense.
Looking at a person and noticing his or her demeanor and the way that person presents externally tells quite a bit about that individual. The same is true when looking at the vehicle a person owns and uses and the house that individual lives in and the office in which she or he works. To an extent, the character of a person could be assumed by looking at all these.
In a still wider context the above adage could be applied to a city or town and its residents. In general, the city of Jackson looks clean but there is still room for further improvement. The cleanliness of the city of Jackson, or any place in that case, depends on its residents. The case in point is a stretch of street, Old Griffin Road, that begins off of Ga. Highway 16 at St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church and goes all the way up to Jackson High school.
At all times this stretch of street is suffering from the abuse of those litterers who, having no consciousness of civility, throw all sorts of trash on both sides of the street. It’s cruel and unacceptable to the members of the civilized society. There are six houses on one side of this stretch of the road and four on the other side.
The members of the Knights of Columbus, a worldwide fraternal organization of Catholic men, of Council No. 12984 affiliated to St. Mary, Mother of God parish, make it a point to volunteer once a month to collect all that littered trash. And they collect many bags full of trash. These members of the Knights of Columbus exhibit what is best as the citizens of this great nation —the United States of America. I salute them for their highest sense of civility coupled with their generosity with time and the pride of being the well behaved citizens — the jewels — of this great “land of the free and home of the brave.”
The litterers, on the other hand, present themselves as the worst of the worst of this great nation. They force themselves to be counted as a liability and a burden to this great nation on Earth. For sure, they are still living in dark ages not knowing how to behave in a dignified manner in a civil society. Though those litterers might, in every sense, be citizens of this awesome country they still need to upgrade themselves to be the honorable and civilized citizens of the same awesome United States befitting to live in the 21st century.
To help them to upgrade themselves to be valuable assets — the best citizens — of this beautiful nation, as a responsible citizen and a clergy member of the city of Jackson, I call upon the city mayor and the commissioners to come out with an action plan to the objective of achieving 100% cleanliness all through and around the city of Jackson and further extending to the entire area of their jurisdiction where all as civil authorities they can wield their power.
In 2019 Switzerland comes on the top of list as the cleanest nation in the whole world and Helsinki in Finland is the cleanest city. If the city of Jackson can adopt some measures, including punitive, then there isn’t any doubt we all can live in a better atmosphere breathing fresh and unpolluted air, thus avoiding medicine from our cabinets, drawers, purses and pockets. More so, cleanliness would help us to see and realize better the hand of the divine working in all things.
I would suggest having a countywide awareness program to be put in place for a period followed by the implementation of some punitive measures. People who work in law enforcement would be the right people to come out with appropriate punitive measures to be charged on those who still move around littering streets and other public places.
Let us rise ourselves to the highest degree of our civility and keep our city and all the places clean. Yes, “cleanliness is next to godliness.”