The Exchange Club of Jackson last week hosted the annual Butts County Fair.
With rides, games and treats provided by Forever Young Amusements, the fair gave residents of Butts County and surrounding areas a chance to participate in a traditional small-town carnival.
The fair also gave a number of exhibitors space in the exhibit hall to promote their business or organization, including the local school system, local churches and local civic clubs.
A flower show was also held in conjunction with the fair. The Greater Butts County Lions Club was on hand throughout the fair to provide free vision screenings.
The fair, a fundraiser for the Exchange Club, was held Oct. 22-26 at the Butts County Fairgrounds. The Exchange Club uses proceeds from fundraisers to contribute to a number of community causes, including scholarships and the annual STAR Student banquet, which recognizes top students at Jackson High School. The club also aids local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4-H groups.
Stark United Methodist Church was on hand during the fair to provide food as a fundraiser for its River of Life project, which helps Butts County residents with home repairs they otherwise could not afford.
According to Exchange Club President Stan Hogan, the club began presenting the county fair in 1950, three years after its founding.
“I think it does two things for the community. Number one, it gets the community together,” Hogan said. “It’s one of the few things, other than what was Halloween on Second Street, where you have most of the community come to a spot at one time and meet and great each other and share experiences and enjoy programs ...
“The other thing I think that’s really important is, not everybody can go down to Disney World and spend $4,000 or $5,000 for a week,” Hogan added. “So this lets a lot of our population here enjoy a fair that’s affordable and clean and safe and close to home.”
The Exchange Club, which is accepting new members, meets at the Fairgrounds on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. The membership fee is $15 per month.