The Butts County Chamber of Commerce on Friday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Jackson’s newest dance studio.
Elevé Dance Studio is located at 242 S. Mulberry St., and offers dance instruction for students 2 years old and older. Owner and instructor Jelinda Ellis is a Jackson native and 2012 graduate of Jackson High who went on to earn a psychology degree at Clayton State University with a minor in dance.
“Whether your focus is technique, flexibility or you’re just looking for a new way to work out, you can find it here. ... Elevé Dance Studio focuses on uplifting our students,” according to its website. “Above all, students experience the entire art of dance. They learn how to express power, strength and confidence.”
The studio is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesdays., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 to 8 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 404-693-0303 or visit www.elevedancestudio.net.