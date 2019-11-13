The Butts County 911 Communications Department has announced the winner of its annual Halloween pumpkin decorating contest.
The winning pumpkin, as voted on by members of the public, was the "Eek!" pumpkin, a frightened pumpkin inside a bath tub surrounded by creeping spiders.
The four entries were set up in the Butts County Board of Commissioners’ office, at 625 W. Third Street.
911 Communications Director Desonia Sands said this is at least the seventh year the department has conducted the contest.
Each entry in the contest was designed and decorated by the three dispatchers who work together on one of the department’s four shifts. Sands provided a craft pumpkin for the shift to work on.
“They come up with some of the most creative ideas,” Sands said.
Another entry was a is a pair of "Day shift/Night shift" witches.
One entry had a Hollywood show business theme and still another was the title character from the recently released “It” movies in the Stephen King universe, complete with a little Georgie being pulled into a storm drain.
Voting in the pumpkin decorating contest was open to the public until Oct. 31 in the Board of Commissioners’ office at the Administration Building. The winning shift of the decorating contest is treated to lunch or dinner.