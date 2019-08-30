Afghans, blankets, scarves and sleeves are among the projects created over the past five years by a group of Butts County senior citizens who call themselves the Dream Weavers.
Once a week, members of the group, including Butts County Senior Service Specialist Jay Bevis, gather around a table at the Butts County Senior Center to work on various projects.
Their latest finished creations are large framed praying hands in needlepoint.
With guidance and instruction from Bevis, the Dream Weavers have completed a number of projects, including baby hats that have been donated to the Butts County Pregnancy Center, and knitted sleeves provided to visitors to the center who come with an Alzheimer’s group.
Group members are proud of their praying hands, which have been framed for hanging.
"It was a challenge, but I enjoyed it," said Gwen Daniels, who has already picked out a spot in her home to hang her framed needlepoint work. "Once I really got into it, it wasn't that bad. All together, I think I worked on it four months."
The group also makes give-away items for Butts County Senior Center events, like the Thanksgiving luncheon and Valentine’s Day dinner and dance. Last Thanksgiving, diners were offered small knitted drink coasters to take home. At Valentine’s Day, each place setting included a small knitted pouch containing a chocolate Hershey’s Kiss.
For this coming Thanksgiving, Dream Weavers members have already created tiny knit treat baskets.
For Dream Weavers member Veleta LaPrade, the group offers a chance to get out of the house and to create something. The latest project for LaPrade and other members is a tree of life.
Bevis said the work involves half-hatch knot macramé.
"They're already asking me what the next project is going to be," Bevis said.
The Dream Weavers meet at the center, at 580 Ernest Biles Dr., Jackson. For more information, call 770-775-8238.