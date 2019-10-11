With a crowd of supporters, clients of the Butts County Service Center on Friday marched through Daughtry Park to highlight October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
It was the sixth year in a row the center has taken time to focus on breast cancer awareness.
As clients of a similar disabilities service center in Henry County filed into the Butts County center Oct. 11, they gathered up balloons and banners to ready for their walk.
In a parade through Daughtry Park, clients and staffers marched holding the banners and chanting to bring awareness to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Butts County Service Center provides recreation, leisure and employment services to adults in the community with developmental disabilities.
The center is an arm of the McIntosh Trail Community Service Board and serves about 20 clients.
"We're hoping that some of our neighbors will come out" to support the parade, said Beth Harris, program supervisor for the Butts County Service Center. "We're going to walk around the parking lot and try to get everybody aware of Pink Out day."
She said she also hoped the event serves as a reminder to clients to get screened for breast and other types of cancer regularly.
"Be aware of cancer. Be aware of yourself. Make sure you go to your doctor and do your preventative," Harris said. "We have to bring awareness to everybody so everybody goes and gets their checkups they need."
After the parade, participants gathered at the park’s pavilion for lunch, cupcakes and a balloon release.