With her toes in the sand looking across the beautiful waters of St. Augustine, Fla., recently, Dody Cochran was enjoying a much-needed reverie. The past 10 months had been challenging to say the least. The Flovilla grandmother was still mourning the December loss of her husband from complications with pneumonia when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.
“I went in for my annual mammogram,” she said during an interview from St. Augustine. “I hadn't had any symptoms whatsoever. No pain. No lump. Nothing. It really came out of the blue. It was a shock.”
Cochran, who has been a gymnastics teacher since 1972, has always been athletic and active. Ever since she turned 50 years old, she has had an annual mammogram and never had any problems. But this year, a spot was found. A second mammogram was ordered. The spot was there. Cochran was sent in to have a biopsy. The results came back as stage one breast cancer.
“It was stage one, but was considered the worst kind,” Cochran added. “It was invasive, triple-X, which means it was a very aggressive cancer. I opted for a double mastectomy. It is the type that could come back easily. I got rid of both of them.'
She was scheduled to start chemo on Oct. 5.
After surgery, Cochran was told it was actually stage two cancer. She said if it is caught early enough, the survival rate is stronger.
“I encourage people to get their mammograms every year,” she said. “I read that if you find stage one, it's already been in your body three to five years. That's why most people have stage four because it's been in there a long time.”
Cochran is hoping to learn if the cancer is hereditary, and she wants her 34-year-old daughter to get the BRCA test, the breast cancer gene test. The BRCA gene test is a blood test that uses DNA analysis to identify harmful changes, known as mutations in either one of the two breast cancer susceptibility genes — BRCA1 and BRCA2.
People who inherit mutations in these genes are at an increased risk of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer compared with the general population, according to information from The Mayo Clinic. The BRCA gene test is offered to those who are likely to have an inherited mutation based on personal or family history of breast cancer or ovarian cancer. The BRCA gene test is not routinely performed on people at average risk of breast and ovarian cancers. A positive result means a person carries a gene mutation that increases the risk of cancer and patients can then work with their doctor to manage that risk.
Cochran's daughter, who has a little girl of her own, is now expecting her second child, a son. After the baby is born in April, she hopes her daughter will look into getting the test.
“My first thought was, 'This cannot be happening to me,'” Cochran said regarding her diagnosis. “I had a rough year. My husband passed away in December. It seemed like everything happened since that happened. I said, 'What else is new?'”
Her husband was Marvin “Jerry” Cochran and his loss after fighting off pneumonia five times, was especially hard on the family as one year came to an end and a new one began. With her cancer diagnosis in June, Cochran said her faith in God is what got her through so many difficult months. She attends Stark Methodist Church and says she also relied on friends and family.
“I had several friends who talked to me,” she said. “One friend whose granddaughter used to do gymnastics with me is a cancer survivor. I had my oncologist to tell me what to do. I had the biopsy done. Right after that, we scheduled the surgery.”
Cochran will soon begin chemotherapy.
“Everybody has been very supportive,” she said. “I don't know what I would have done without family and friends who talked to me and supported me and were giving me a positive attitude that I can beat this. They were there to help me out and make me feel better and I appreciated every bit of it.”
Meanwhile, Cochran is working toward getting back to normalcy. She served as chauffeur for her 89-year-old father and his wife during the beach trip to St. Augustine where she enjoyed shopping and spending time at an alligator farm and a chocolate factory. Her cancer diagnosis has made her see life a little differently.
“This has made me stop and look and relax,” Cochran said. “...I've always put my gymnastics up front, but I need to enjoy life a little. I'm spending more time with my daughter and grandkids and going on some trips. It makes you stop and think. Life is short. Start enjoying it.”
A gymnast since her days at Columbia High School in DeKalb County, Cochran has coached much of her adult life. She retired from the banking industry after 40 years, but continues to teach gymnastics as a coach at the Ernest Biles Recreation Center in Jackson, part of Butts County Leisure Services.
“The Rec Force, that's what our team is called,” she said. “We have about 37 girls on our team...and we have different levels of competition. We have three coaches and two teenagers who help us out...We also have classes. We were closed for a while, but started back in July and are just trying to get the girls back in shape. We start competition in January. We did some Zoom classes to try to exercise them and keep them in shape.”
Cochran is passionate about gymnastics and she is looking forward to the future.
“God has plans for me and I don't think he's ready to take me,” she said. “I think he's ready for me to get out there and prove to the world that this can be beaten. He's going to stand behind me and be there for me. I've got too much left to do.”
Cochran says she is thankful to have been able to handle her illness.
“I haven't felt sick,” she said. “I haven't felt pain. Nothing. Even though I had the double mastectomy, I didn't have a lot of pain. It was an easy surgery. (Going through this) makes me feel more appreciative of life. Some people just coast along and don't really appreciate what they've got and what they see out there. Just like looking at this ocean and it's beautiful. It makes you appreciate life and want to enjoy every day you can.”
