Chorus students from Daughtry and Stark elementary schools travelled to Disney World over fall break.
They were accompanied by their parents and their chorus teachers, Theresa Hobbs and Lauren Hargrove. The group spent three days in the Disney parks and concluded the trip with a Disney Sings Workshop.
The group got to work with Disney cast members who taught them all about performing as a Disney star. The elementary students got to do voice overs and sound effects for a scene from "Lion King." The workshop took place at Saratoga Springs Resort in one of the oldest and most expensive theaters on Disney property.
Next year's trip is scheduled for Universal Studios.