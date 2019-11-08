Students at Daughtry Elementary School are being getting a number of lessons in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects.
After a STEM Night for parents and students on Thursday, the activities continued Friday with different projects for each grade level at the school, from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.
Angela Storey, the talented and gifted teacher at Daughtry Elementary, said during the Thursday event, students, parents and grandparents had an opportunity to work with their students on a variety of project stations. The idea, she said, was to encourage parents to encourage similar learning activities at home.
"We want students to feel comfortable doing these activities at their homes, with their families, so we thought it would be a good family engagement activity for them to come in and do the activities here with their parents and the teachers," Storey said. "It makes it less intimidating for them [parents] when they do these activities at home with their kids. They really realized that it was a lot simpler to incorporate into their lives."
She said parents, guardians and grandparents were given packets of information containing recommendations for STEM-based games, websites learning apps for use at home.
"They were asking me a lot about 'Where do you find that?' and 'Where do you get this?'" Storey said.
On Friday, students worked on more STEM projects based on their grade level. In pre-kindergarten classes, they built small structures based on the homes of the "Three Little Pigs" with licorice for straw, marshmallows for sticks and gummy bears for bricks.
Students in Philysa Bennett and Laura Martin's pre-K class got to test the strength of their structures, with Martin wielding a hair dryer to try to huff, puff and blow the houses down.
In Kelly Crockarell's first-grade class, students were tasked with using Play-Doh and toothpicks to reproduce, in 3-D, various shapes illustrated in 2-D diagrams.
"The kids get to do hands-on learning and they love it," Storey said, adding that projects were aimed at combining disciplines and fields of learning. "Being able to incorporate multiple areas together is another big plus for us, because they get to practice different things at the same time."