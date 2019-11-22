Friday was all about reading at Daughtry Elementary School.
In addition to being Snuggle Up and Read Day, the school was presented with a Little Free Library courtesy of the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club.
Snuggle Up and Read Day was a chance for students and teachers to dress down in pajamas and take part in literacy activities. Throughout the day, volunteers from across the community visited classrooms to read books to students.
The volunteers included school board members Mamie Crawford and Kelly Strickland Raney, as well as central office staff, members of the Rotary Club and other organizations.
The Little Free Library installed at Daughtry Elementary is the sixth in Butts County sponsored by the Rotary Club. A small, covered book repository, Little Free Libraries allow community members to pick a book that may interest them and contribute books they have already read that may be of interest to others.
In addition to the Little Free Library structure, built by SkillsUSA students at Jackson High School, Rotary Club members stocked the library with dozens of books on Friday for children of elementary age.
Lee Williams, president of the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club, said the club was contacted about donating a Little Free Library to Daughtry Elementary by Sheryl Warner, the parent educator for the Butts County School System.
"Rotary supports childhood literacy so of course we jumped on the opportunity to do that and made it a reality," Williams said.
He said Stark Elementary School already has a Little Free Library, and the Rotary Club plans to install one soon at Jackson Elementary, ensuring all three Butts County elementary schools have one.
"We're definitely going to step up and make that happen, too," Williams said.
The Rotary Club's Gordon Respess said the books were donated to the club by individuals and the Jackson-Butts County Public Library.
"It's going to be beneficial," said Daughtry Elementary School Principal Brent Watts. "It's another opportunity to put texts and books in the hands of kids."