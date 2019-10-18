They're creepy and they're kooky, and you can place your vote for your favorite at the Butts County Administration Building.
Dispatchers with the Butts County 911 Communications Department have created four pumpkin displays as part of their annual Halloween decorating contest.
The four entries are set up in the Butts County Board of Commissioners' office, at 625 W. Third Street.
911 Communications Director Desonia Sands said this is at least the seventh year the department has conducted the contest.
Each entry in the contest is designed and decorated by the three dispatchers who work together on one of the department's four shifts. Sands provides a craft pumpkin for the shift to work on.
"They come up with some of the most creative ideas," Sands said.
One of the entries is a frightened pumpkin decorated inside a bath tub, surrounded by creeping spiders.
Another is a pair of witches.
One entry has a Hollywood show business theme and still another is the title character from the recently released "It" movies in the Stephen King universe, complete with a little Georgie being pulled into a storm drain.
"My main thing is making sure there is team-building and the morale stays up," Sands said. "Because we deal with serious situations on a regular basis."
Voting in the pumpkin decorating contest is open to the public until Oct. 31 in the Board of Commissioners' office at the Administration Building. Sands said once the voting has been concluded, the pumpkins will be donated to other area agencies to display.
The winning shift of the decorating contest will be treated to lunch or dinner.