After weeks of social distancing and staying indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the summer months may pose a new challenge to keep Georgia safe. As more businesses and shared spaces – such as hiking trails, parks and pools – gradually reopen, many people may be forgoing important health precautions meant to slow the spread of the virus.
Despite the sunny weather and excitement of summer activities, COVID-19 still remains prevalent across the state, warned Wellstar health experts.
“Although summer can be a relaxing time for us all, it’s not time to become lax with preventative health measures,” said Dr. Chirag Patel, Wellstar medical director of population health. “Unfortunately, many of our favorite summertime activities, such as visiting the beach or park, can bring large groups of people together and put you or your loved ones at a higher risk for infection.”
“While enjoying the sunshine and fresh air this summer, it’s important to use common sense when venturing into public spaces,” Patel explained. “People should continue taking extra safety precautions such as social distancing and frequent handwashing. If we’re not careful, the community could see a spike in COVID-19 cases.”
Summer Safety Tips
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrating summer may be a little different this year. However, it is still possible to protect your health and have fun this season.
Here is an easy way to remember how to stay safe:
♦ Small Groups – Keep your circle small. Don’t attend large gatherings and avoid groups of more than ten people.
♦ Big Spaces – Play it safe. When visiting public places, maintain a safe distance of six feet between yourself and others.
♦ Short Times – Limit your time in shared spaces. When possible, schedule outings during slow periods to minimize contact with others.
♦ Quiet Places – Find quiet environments and use your inside voice. When speaking in a lower volume, it can help reduce the potential risk of saliva droplets contaminating the air.
Before you leave for an outing, don’t forget to take a personal summer safety “go” bag for each member of your family that includes:
♦ Cloth face coverings
♦ Disinfecting wipes
♦ Hand sanitizer
♦ Personal utensils for dining – like a fork, plate, or cup – to avoid using shared items
Safe Care for Summer
Health care needs don’t stop during a pandemic. From everyday concerns to emergency surgery, Wellstar is committed to providing the best and safest care for patients of all ages. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, all Wellstar locations have put additional measures in place to keep you and your family safe.
For details about how Wellstar is ensuring the safety of patients and team members, visit wellstar.org/safecare or call (770) 956-STAR (7827).
