The city of Jackson is recognizing National School Lunch Week Oct. 14-18.
In the Butts County School System, more than 3,500 students are offered breakfast, lunch and snacks each day, according to a proclamation to be adopted Oct. 15.
During the 2017-18 school year, the system served over 1.2 million meals and snacks.
The National School Lunch Program has been in operation more than 70 years.
"The National School Lunch Program has been joined through the years by many other excellent child-feeding programs, and there is evidence of continued need for nutrition education and awareness of the value of school nutrition programs," the proclamation states.
"The Butts County School Nutrition Department routinely operates within its projected budget and has brought great prestige to our community by earning numerous state and national awards for excellence in service."