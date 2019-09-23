The city of Jackson last week recognized Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23.
City Council members on Sept. 17 presented a proclamation to mark the occasion to members of the William McIntosh chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The celebration of Constitution Week was started by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which in 1955 petitioned Congress to recognize the observance.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law in 1956 to do so.
Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin thanked local DAR members for appearing at the Sept. 17 meeting to accept the proclamation each year.
"This group comes before us to be sure we do not forget the importance of the document that literally holds this country together," Pippin said.