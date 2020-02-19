Friendship African Methodist Episcopal Church
Friendship AME in Jackson will celebrate its anniversary on Feb. 22 and is looking for male choruses, church choirs or soloists who would like to help them celebrate. Those interested should contact Alonso Fears at 770-775-3956.
Stark United Methodist
The Men’s club Chicken Stew event will be held Feb. 22. For reservations contact Jackie Wooten at 770-775-5966.
For more information on church activities, call the church office at 770-775-5679.
St. Mary, Mother of God
The church has Vigil mass Saturdays at 5 p.m., and Sunday mass at 9 a.m.
Religious education is held at 10:20 a.m. following the 9 a.m. mass. Middle through high school students are welcome to Youth Group on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. following the 6:30 mass.
The church will be having Coffee and Conversation on Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Anyone interested in becoming Catholic should contact the church office about OCIA classes.
Chaplet of Divine Mercy is daily at 3 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration is Fridays from 10:45-11:45 a.m., but on the first Friday from 10:30-11:45 a.m.
Reconciliation is the second and fourth Saturday from 4-4:45 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays 11-11:45 a.m.
Anointing of the sick is the second weekend of the month following masses.
Holy Day of Obligation masses are usually held at noon and 7 p.m. Check the bulletin for changes.
Visit www.stmaryjackson.org.
Macedonia Baptist
Macedonia Baptist Church has Bible study for all ages each Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by a worship service at 10:30.
Wednesday night supper is from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Reservations are appreciated. Awana for children, LINK for youth, adult choir practice and adult Bible study are from 6:45 to 8 p.m.
For more information, call the church office at 770-775-7958 or visit mbcjackson.org.
First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, at 1227 W. Third St., hosts the Ironmen Bible Study led by Pastor Cary Snelling every Wednesday at 6 a.m. All men are invited. Breakfast is free.
Outreach Baptist
Outreach Baptist Church, at 180 Shiloh Road, Jackson, hosts worship services and a children’s ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
CrossOver Ministries
CrossOver Ministries, at 2702 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, hosts a dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the teen center before Bible study. Donations are accepted. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
The church hosts worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.crossover123.com or call Pastor David Morris at 678-898-1010.
Joshua’s Place
Joshua’s Place Church, at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, has services for all ages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and two Sunday morning services, one at 9 and one at 11. On Thursdays at 7 p.m. the church hosts the Overcomers Ministry, for anyone struggling with addiction.
Every Friday night the church hosts prayer at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Visit www.joshuasplace.com.
Feast of the Tabernacle
Feast of the Tabernacle, at 722 Macon Road, Jackson, hosts worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Faith of the Tabernacle
Faith of the Tabernacle hosts Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Plains Elementary School gymnasium, at 5300 Ga. Highway 162 S., Covington.
