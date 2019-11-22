St. Mary, Mother of God
St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church, at 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson, will host a dinner after the 10:30 a.m. Mass Nov. 28. The public is welcome, but those attending are asked to sign up to bring a side and RSVP with a head count. Call the church office at 770-775-4162 for more information.
"Women's Journey Through Advent: Reflections on How We Prepare" will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7. All women are welcome to attend. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the church. Sister Mary Priniski, an Adrian Dominican sister currently serving as executive director of the Aquinas Center at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, will lead the reflection. Call the office at 770-775-4162 for details or email szieg@stmaryjackson.org.
The church has Vigil Mass Saturdays at 5 p.m., and Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
Religious education is held at 10:20 a.m. following the 9 a.m. Mass. Middle through high school students are welcome to Youth Group on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. following the 6:30 p.m. Mass.
The church will be having Coffee and Conversation on Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Anyone interested in becoming Catholic should contact the church office about OCIA classes.
Chaplet of Divine Mercy is daily at 3 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration is Fridays from 10:45-11:45 a.m., but on the first Friday from 10:30-11:45 a.m.
Reconciliation is the second and fourth Saturday from 4-4:45 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays 11-11:45 a.m.
Anointing of the sick is the second weekend of the month following Masses.
Holy Day of Obligation Masses are usually held at noon and 7 p.m. Check the Bulletin for changes.
Visit www.stmaryjackson.org.
East Juliette Baptist
East Juliette Baptist Church, at 183 J.H. Aldridge Drive, Juliette, will host a “Raise the Roof Festival” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30. The event is a fundraiser for a new roof for the church, and will include gospel singing, food including barbecue, Brunswick stew, hamburgers and hot dogs, a bounce house, cake walk, games, face painting, a silent auction and a bonfire. Those in attendance are asked to bring chairs. For more information, call 478-214-5600.
Jackson UMC
Jackson United Methodist Church, at 409 E. Third St., Jackson, will host Breakfast with Santa Dec. 8. The public is invited.
The annual Chancel Choir Cantata will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 15.
Macedonia Baptist
Macedonia Baptist Church, at 151 Macedonia Church Road, Jackson, will host "Christmas at Macedonia!" at 6 p.m. Dec 8. The event will include an all-instrumental Christmas concert. At 6 p.m. Dec. 15, the adult choir will present its Christmas music.
Macedonia Baptist Church has Bible study for all ages each Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by a worship service at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday night supper is from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Reservations are appreciated. Awana for children, LINK for youth, adult choir practice and adult Bible study are from 6:45 to 8 p.m.
For more information, call the church office at 770-775-7958 or visit mbcjackson.org.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, at 144 Hope McClure Road, Jackson, will host a Christmas gala Dec. 14 at the National Guard Armory. Tickets are $25 with proceeds going toward the church building fund.
Jackson Presbyterian
During the Christmas season, Jackson Presbyterian Church, at 240 N. Oak St., will offer a series of worship services on the theme "God with Us." The church will host coffee in the church library before the 11 a.m. worship hour, where the free "God with Us" Advent devotional book will be available. Services will feature music, the weekly lighting of the Advent wreath and themes of hope, love, joy and peace. Upcoming messages include “Emmanuel: God with Us,” and “Prepare Him Room.” The choir will present its "God with Us" cantata on Dec. 15, and the church will have a special lessons and carols service on Dec. 22. Visit www.jacksonpresbyterianchurch.com.
First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, at 1227 W. Third St., hosts the Ironmen Bible Study led by Pastor Cary Snelling every Wednesday at 6 a.m. All men are invited. Breakfast is free.
Outreach Baptist
Outreach Baptist Church, at 180 Shiloh Road, Jackson, hosts worship services and a children’s ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
CrossOver Ministries
CrossOver Ministries, at 2702 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, hosts a dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the teen center before Bible study. Donations are accepted. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
The church hosts worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.crossover123.com or call Pastor David Morris at 678-898-1010.
Joshua’s Place
Joshua’s Place Church, at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, has services for all ages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and two Sunday morning services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. On Thursday nights the church hosts the Overcomers Ministry, for anyone struggling with addiction, at 7 p.m.
Every Friday night the church hosts prayer at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Visit www.joshuasplace.com.
Feast of the Tabernacle
Feast of the Tabernacle, at 722 Macon Road, Jackson, hosts worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Faith of the Tabernacle
Faith of the Tabernacle hosts Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Plains Elementary School gymnasium, at 5300 Ga. Highway 162 S., Covington.