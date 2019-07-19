Laodicea Baptist
Laodicea Baptist Church, at 101 Westbrooks Road, Forsyth, will continue a revival at 7:30 p.m. July 22-24. The guest speaker will be the Rev. J. Barrion of Brown Chapel Baptist Church in Forsyth. Call 478-994-7909.
Friendship AME
The Friendship African Methodist Episcopal Church, at 2260 Ga. Highway 16 E., Jackson, will host its annual community youth lock-in beginning at 8 p.m. July 26. The event will include a “hot topics” discussion, games and movies. Dinner, snacks and breakfast will be included. Call 770-775-1105.
Liberty Baptist
Liberty Baptist Church, at 3034 High Falls Road, Jackson, will host a community-wide senior luncheon and bingo event at 11 a.m. July 27. There will also be singing and prayer time. For more information, call Brenda Crowe at 478-972-0730.
Macedonia Missionary
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, at 144 Hope McClure Road, Jackson, will host its annual First Lady Luncheon from 2 to 5 p.m. July 27, honoring First Lady Sandy McClendon and other Butts County first ladies. Tickets are $20 each. Vendor space is available for $30. Colors are light turquoise, yellow and white. The theme is “Women of unwavering faith.” The guest speaker will be Pastor Gwenette Watson of New Faith Mission Non-denominational Church of Griffin.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist will host its annual homecoming service at 10 a.m. July 28.
A revival will be held at 7 p.m. July 29-31. The guest speaker July 29 will be Pastor Tracey Bridges of South River Baptist Church. The speaker July 30 will be Pastor Claude Franklin of Pleasant Grove Baptist in Griffin. The speaker July 31 will be Pastor Eddie Collier of Towaliga County Line Baptist Church.
Rock Creek Missionary
Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church, at 2051 Ga. Highway 42, Flovilla, will host a tribute program at 5 p.m. July 27 for Shantavia Stewart, who has appeared on “Apollo Live,” “American Idol” and “Sunday’s Best.” The event will include guest performances by Jennifer Goodrum, True-Praz, Prodigal Sons, Spirit Lifters, Turning Point, Gospel Enchanters and God’s Seeds of Joy. Admission is free but a love offering will be accepted. Call 404-992-0083.
Ole Country
The Ole Country Church, at 2649 Ga. Highway 155 N., McDonough, will welcome Danny Funderburk at 6 p.m. July 28. Admission is free but a love offering will be accepted.
The church hosts Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship at 10 a.m. Sunday evening services are at 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible study is at 6 p.m.
Gospel of Christ
Gospel of Christ and Oak Grove Holiness churches, at 250 Mallet St., Jackson, will celebrate Bishop B.F. McKibben and the late first lady Paulette McKibben's 21st combined appreciation July 31- Aug. 4. The theme is Ephesians 3:14, "I press toward the mark for prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus."
The speakers for the week will be Apostle R. Williams, Bishop J. Ridley, Pastor T. Head, Pastor T. Daniels, Bishop J. Dunn and Pastor D. Head. Services July 31-Aug. 3 will be held at 7:30 p.m. Services Aug. 4 will begin at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited.
For more information call Helen Smith at 678-332-7871 or Alesia Greer at 404-272-0655.
Friendship AME
Friendship African Methodist Episcopal Church, at 2260 Ga. Highway 16 E., Jackson, will host its annual community picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3. The event will include a playground for children of all ages, music, bounce houses, volleyball, horseshoes, cotton candy and a hot dog lunch. Call 770-775-1105.
Zion Missionary Baptist
Zion Missionary Baptist Church, at 709 S. Mulberry St., Jackson, will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 10 a.m. Aug. 4. The public is invited. The Rev. Kevin Gibbs will deliver the message.
Indian Springs Chapel
The Indian Springs Chapel will be holding worship services again this summer. Founded as the Indian Springs Baptist Church and built with lumber left over from construction of the Wigwam Hotel, the historic chapel is now owned by the Butts County Historical Society.
Ed Hoard has been tapped to be the summer’s visiting speaker. Hoard is a native of Indian Springs and, along with his family, attended the church as a child and teen. He is senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Zebulon.
Summer worship services at the chapel begin at 9 a.m. on the first Sundays of each month, with the final service being Aug. 4. An offering will be taken at each service which will be used to help maintain the historic church.
For more information, call 678-920-8986.
St. Mary, Mother of God
St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church, at 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson, will host a 20th anniversary celebration at 9 a.m. Aug. 5.
The church has Saturday mass at 5 p.m., and Sunday mass at 9 a.m. Religious education will resume at 10:20 a.m. Aug. 11 following the 9 a.m. mass.
Chaplet of Divine Mercy is daily at 3 p.m. Eucharistic adoration is Fridays from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., except for the first Fridays, when it is 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Reconciliation is the second and fourth Saturday from 4 to 4:45 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
Anointing of the sick is the second weekend of the month following masses.
First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, located at 1227 W. Third St., hosts the Ironmen Bible Study led by Pastor Cary Snelling every Wednesday at 6 a.m. All men are invited. Breakfast is free.
Outreach Baptist
Outreach Baptist Church, at 180 Shiloh Road, Jackson, hosts worship services and a children’s ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
CrossOver Ministries
CrossOver Ministries, at 2702 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, hosts a dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the teen center before Bible study. Donations are accepted. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
The church hosts worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.crossover123.com or call Pastor David Morris at 678-898-1010.
Joshua’s Place
Joshua’s Place Church, at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, has services for all ages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and two Sunday morning services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. On Thursday nights the church hosts the Chain Breakers Ministry, for anyone struggling with addiction, at 7 p.m.
Every Friday night the church hosts prayer at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Visit www.joshuasplace.com.
Feast of the Tabernacle
Feast of the Tabernacle, at 722 Macon Road, Jackson, hosts worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Faith of the Tabernacle
Faith of the Tabernacle hosts Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Plains Elementary School gymnasium, at 5300 Ga. Highway 162 S., Covington.