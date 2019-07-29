Macedonia
Missionary
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, at 144 Hope McClure Road, Jackson, will host a revival at 7 p.m. July 29-31. The guest speaker July 29 will be Pastor Tracey Bridges of South River Baptist Church. The speaker July 30 will be Pastor Claude Franklin of Pleasant Grove Baptist in Griffin. The speaker July 31 will be Pastor Eddie Collier of Towaliga County Line Baptist Church.
The church will celebrate Pastor Cornelius McClendon and First Lady Sandy McClendon’s second pastor’s anniversary at 10 a.m. Aug. 4.
Macedonia Missionary will celebrate its Usher Board’s anniversary at 10 a.m. Aug. 11.
Gospel of Christ
Gospel of Christ and Oak Grove Holiness churches, at 250 Mallet St., Jackson, will celebrate Bishop B.F. McKibben and the late first lady Paulette McKibben’s 21st combined appreciation July 31- Aug. 4. The theme is Ephesians 3:14, “I press toward the mark for prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.”
The speakers for the week will be Apostle R. Williams, Bishop J. Ridley, Pastor T. Head, Pastor T. Daniels, Bishop J. Dunn and Pastor D. Head. Services July 31-Aug. 3 will be held at 7:30 p.m. Services Aug. 4 will begin at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited.
For more information call Helen Smith at 678-332-7871 or Alesia Greer at 404-272-0655.
Friendship AME
Friendship African Methodist Episcopal Church, at 2260 Ga. Highway 16 E., Jackson, will host its annual community picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3. The event will include a playground for children of all ages, music, bounce houses, volleyball, horseshoes, cotton candy and a hot dog lunch. Call 770-775-1105.
Zion Missionary Baptist
Zion Missionary Baptist Church, at 709 S. Mulberry St., Jackson, will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 10 a.m. Aug. 4. The public is invited. The Rev. Kevin Gibbs will deliver the message.
Indian Springs Chapel
The Indian Springs Chapel will be holding worship services again this summer. Founded as the Indian Springs Baptist Church and built with lumber left over from construction of the Wigwam Hotel, the historic chapel is now owned by the Butts County Historical Society.
Ed Hoard has been tapped to be the summer’s visiting speaker. Hoard is a native of Indian Springs and, along with his family, attended the church as a child and teen. He is senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Zebulon.
Summer worship services at the chapel begin at 9 a.m. on the first Sundays of each month, with the final service being Aug. 4. An offering will be taken at each service which will be used to help maintain the historic church.
For more information, call 678-920-8986.
Bethel Grove CME
Bethel Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, at 603 Wallace Road, Griffin, will celebrate homecoming at 11 a.m. Aug. 4. A revival will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7-9. The Rev. Jeremy Head, pastor of the Piney Grove Baptist Church of Senoia, will be the guest revivalist. True Praizers of Jackson will offer music Aug. 9. The public is invited.
St. Mary, Mother of God
St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church, at 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson, will host a 20th anniversary celebration at 9 a.m. Aug. 4.
The church has Saturday mass at 5 p.m., and Sunday mass at 9 a.m. Religious education will resume at 10:20 a.m. Aug. 11 following the 9 a.m. mass.
Chaplet of Divine Mercy is daily at 3 p.m. Eucharistic adoration is Fridays from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., except for the first Fridays, when it is 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Reconciliation is the second and fourth Saturday from 4 to 4:45 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
Anointing of the sick is the second weekend of the month following masses.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, at 492 Shiloh Road, Jenkinsburg, will celebrate homecoming at 1 p.m. Aug. 11. The guest speaker will be Pastor Tracey Bridges of South River Baptist Church of Jackson. A revival will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13, with Pastor Lionel Wilson of Bethlehem Baptist Church as the guest speaker Aug. 12 and Pastor Ronald K. Adams of Achaia Missionary Baptist Church of Griffin the guest speaker Aug. 13.
Friendship Baptist
Friendship Baptist Church, at 363 Samuel Johnson Drive, Jackson, will celebrate Women’s Day at 11 a.m. Aug. 11. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Tonja Meadows. Call 770-775-0315.
First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, located at 1227 W. Third St., hosts the Ironmen Bible Study led by Pastor Cary Snelling every Wednesday at 6 a.m. All men are invited. Breakfast is free.
Outreach Baptist
Outreach Baptist Church, at 180 Shiloh Road, Jackson, hosts worship services and a children’s ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
CrossOver Ministries
CrossOver Ministries, at 2702 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, hosts a dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the teen center before Bible study. Donations are accepted. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
The church hosts worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.crossover123.com or call Pastor David Morris at 678-898-1010.
Joshua’s Place
Joshua’s Place Church, at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, has services for all ages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and two Sunday morning services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. On Thursday nights the church hosts the Chain Breakers Ministry, for anyone struggling with addiction, at 7 p.m.
Every Friday night the church hosts prayer at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Visit www.joshuasplace.com.
Feast of the Tabernacle
Feast of the Tabernacle, at 722 Macon Road, Jackson, hosts worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Faith of the Tabernacle
Faith of the Tabernacle hosts Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Plains Elementary School gymnasium, at 5300 Ga. Highway 162 S., Covington.