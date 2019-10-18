Powerhouse Apostolic
The Powerhouse Apostolic Church of Promise, at 3659 Brownlee Road, Forsyth, will host the third annual Middle Georgia Ministerial Council Oct. 23-27. Sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bishop Robert H. Jackson is the presiding bishop and host pastor.
Gospel of Christ
The Gospel of Christ Church, at 250 Mallet St., Jackson, will participate as a food vendor, selling barbecue plates, during the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival Oct. 26.
Flovilla UMC
Flovilla United Methodist Church, at 360 Heard St., will host an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 in the fellowship hall behind the church.
St. Mary, Mother of God
St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church, at 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson, will be present at the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival Oct. 26 on the square in Jackson.
The church has vigil mass Saturdays at 5 p.m., and Sunday mass at 9 a.m.
Religious education is held at 10:20 a.m. following the 9 a.m. mass. Middle through high school students are welcome to youth group on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. following the 6:30 p.m. mass.
The church will host coffee and conversation on Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Anyone interested in becoming Catholic should contact the church office about Order of Christian Initiation for Adults classes. Call 770-775-4162.
China Grove
China Grove Baptist Church, at 543 Railroad Ave., Flovilla, will celebrate its 141st church anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The guest speaker will be Pastor Poleon Griffin of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Jackson. The public is invited.
Jackson UMC
Jackson United Methodist Church, at 409 E. Third St., Jackson, will host a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 with free games, food and candy.
Breakfast with Santa will be Dec. 8. The public is invited.
The annual Chancel Choir Cantata will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 15.
Gospel benefit
The Rev. Sonny Weaver will host a gospel benefit concert at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at 330 View Point Drive, Jackson. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. The event will feature The Gospel Enchanters, evangelist Mary Ross, Zionaires, Christianaires and Madisonaires.
For tickets, call Weaver at 770-775-3623 or 404-583-6970.
Gospel Truth Mission
Gospel Truth Mission Seventh-day Adventist Church, at 1009 E. Third St., Jackson, will hold a "Hope for Jackson" revival from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10-13, and Nov. 15 and 16. There will be free food and door prizes.
Jackson Presbyterian
Jackson Presbyterian Church, at 240 North Oak St., Jackson, will hold Tuesday night adult Bible study beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 on Andy Stanley’s “The Bible for Grown-Ups.” In this four-part DVD series, Stanley introduces a new way to approach the Bible. Tuesday nights begin with a light evening meal at 6 p.m., followed by youth and adult Bible studies at 7 p.m. Adults are currently studying Joan Gray’s “Guide to Forty Days of Prayer.”
Jackson Presbyterian Church’s current sermon series, by the Rev. Becky Baker, is “The Church at its Best.” Baker describes the joy of living God’s love, living like second-chance folks, living prayerfully and laughing often.
First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, at 1227 W. Third St., hosts the Ironmen Bible Study led by Pastor Cary Snelling every Wednesday at 6 a.m. All men are invited. Breakfast is free.
Outreach Baptist
Outreach Baptist Church, at 180 Shiloh Road, Jackson, hosts worship services and a children’s ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
CrossOver Ministries
CrossOver Ministries, at 2702 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, hosts a dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the teen center before Bible study. Donations are accepted. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
The church hosts worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.crossover123.com or call Pastor David Morris at 678-898-1010.
Joshua’s Place
Joshua’s Place Church, at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, has services for all ages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and two Sunday morning services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. On Thursday nights the church hosts the Overcomers Ministry, for anyone struggling with addiction, at 7 p.m.
Every Friday night the church hosts prayer at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Visit www.joshuasplace.com.
Feast of the Tabernacle
Feast of the Tabernacle, at 722 Macon Road, Jackson, hosts worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Faith of the Tabernacle
Faith of the Tabernacle hosts Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Plains Elementary School gymnasium, at 5300 Ga. Highway 162 S., Covington.