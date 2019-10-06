Ole Country
The Ole' Country Church, at 2649 Ga. Highway 155 N., McDonough, will welcome Children of The Promise at 7 p.m. Oct. 10, followed by The Perrys at 6 p.m. Oct. 20. There are no ticket sales, but a love offering will be accepted. The public is invited. The church hosts Sunday school a 9:30 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 10:30 a.m., a Sunday night service at 6 p.m. and a Wednesday night service at 7 p.m.
Liberty Baptist
Liberty Baptist Church, at 3043 High Falls Road, Jackson, will be having a gospel singing Oct. 11 featuring the award-winning southern gospel group The Dixie Echos. The singing will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. A love offering will be taken. Parking will be available across from the church and handicapped parking will be at the church.
Zion Missionary Baptist
The Women's Ministry of Zion Missionary Baptist Church, at 709 S. Mulberry St., Jackson, will celebrate its anniversary at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 with a pre-Women's Day musical. The celebration will continue at 10 a.m. Oct. 13. The guest speaker will be minister Lucille Searcy of the Sword of the Lord Churches International in East Point. The colors will be rainbow, to represent various types of cancer.
Rock Creek
The Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church, at 2051 Ga. Highway 42 S., Flovilla, will be hosting its annual Pre-Church 157th Anniversary Carnival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12. The event will include activities such as carnival rides, a game truck, laser tag, pony rides, moonwalks, various booths and food. Register for this free-admission event on Eventbrite.
For more information, contact the church’s administration office at 770-775-4453 on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. or visit www.rockcreekmbcinc.org.
Friendship AME
Friendship African Methodist Episcopal Church, at 2260 Ga. Highway 16 E., Jackson, will hold its annual Men’s Day celebration at 2 p.m. Oct. 13. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Collus Watson of the China Grove Baptist Church in Flovilla.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, at 492 Shiloh Road, Jenkinsburg, will host its annual Men's and Women's Day program at 10 a.m. Oct. 13. The special guest speaker will be minister Martha Marie Cotton of Greater New Zion Full Gospel Baptist Church in Shreveport, La.
Stark UMC
Stark United Methodist Church, at 1097 Halls Bridge Road, Jackson, will host a fall festival and trunk-or-treat from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. The event will include live music by Risen with Gospel Mule, games, jump houses, a cake walk and crafts.
To participate, contact the Stark UMC church office at 770-775-5679 for more information. There will be a cash prize for the best trunk. The church's October missions collection is food for its senior food ministry.
Jackson UMC
Jackson United Methodist Church, at 409 E. Third St., Jackson, will host its annual youth yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19.
Breakfast with Santa will be Dec. 8. The public is invited.
The annual Chancel Choir Cantata will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 15.
East Juliette Baptist
East Juliette Baptist Church, at 183 J.H. Aldridge Drive, Juliette, will host a Raise the Roof Fest from 11 am. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19. The event will include an auction from 2 to 3 p.m., gospel singers, food and games. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs.
Jackson Presbyterian
Jackson Presbyterian Church, at 240 North Oak St., Jackson, will hold Tuesday night adult Bible study beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 on Andy Stanley’s “The Bible for Grown-Ups.” In this four-part DVD series, Stanley introduces a new way to approach the Bible. Tuesday nights begin with a light evening meal at 6 p.m., followed by youth and adult Bible studies at 7 p.m. Adults are currently studying Joan Gray’s “Guide to Forty Days of Prayer.”
Jackson Presbyterian Church’s current sermon series, by the Rev. Becky Baker, is “The Church at its Best.” Baker describes the joy of living God’s love, living like second-chance folks, living prayerfully and laughing often.
St. Mary, Mother of God
St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church, at 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson, has Saturday mass at 5 p.m. and Sunday mass at 9 a.m.
Religious education is held at 10:20 a.m. following the 9 a.m. mass.
Anyone interested in becoming Catholic should contact the church office at 770-775-4162 about classes or visit stmaryjackson.org.
First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, at 1227 W. Third St., hosts the Ironmen Bible Study led by Pastor Cary Snelling every Wednesday at 6 a.m. All men are invited. Breakfast is free.
Outreach Baptist
Outreach Baptist Church, at 180 Shiloh Road, Jackson, hosts worship services and a children’s ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
CrossOver Ministries
CrossOver Ministries, at 2702 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, hosts a dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the teen center before Bible study. Donations are accepted. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
The church hosts worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.crossover123.com or call Pastor David Morris at 678-898-1010.
Joshua’s Place
Joshua’s Place Church, at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, has services for all ages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and two Sunday morning services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. On Thursday nights the church hosts the Overcomers Ministry, for anyone struggling with addiction, at 7 p.m.
Every Friday night the church hosts prayer at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Visit www.joshuasplace.com.
Feast of the Tabernacle
Feast of the Tabernacle, at 722 Macon Road, Jackson, hosts worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Faith of the Tabernacle
Faith of the Tabernacle hosts Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Plains Elementary School gymnasium, at 5300 Ga. Highway 162 S., Covington.