New Life Holiness
New Life Holiness Church, at 281 W.W. Carr Ave., Jackson, will host a pastor and co-pastor appreciation Aug. 29-Sept. 1. Services will be at 8 p.m. Aug. 29 and 30, and noon Sept. 1.
Ole Country Church
The Ole Country Church, at 2649 Ga. Highway 155 N., McDonough, will welcome Jim and Melissa Brady at 7 p.m. Aug. 29. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be accepted. The public is invited.
The church hosts Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 10:30 a.m., a Sunday night service at 6 p.m. and a Wednesday night service at 7 p.m.
Stark UMC
Stark United Methodist Church, at 1097 Halls Bridge Road, Jackson, will host a pastor-led Bible study beginning Sept. 4. The study will be held at 10 a.m. in the Family Life Center fellowship hall and at 7 p.m. in the Lamplighters Sunday school class.
The church will host singer/songwriter Brent Vernon at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Family Life Center.
The church hosts Sunday worship services in the chapel at 8:45 a.m., a breakfast at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and a worship service at 10:55 in the Family Life Center.
Jackson Presbyterian
Jackson Presbyterian Church, at 240 N. Oak St., Jackson, will host a tailgate luncheon at noon Sept. 8 in the fellowship hall. The luncheon is presented by the church's youth and young adults.
St. Mary, Mother of God
St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church, at 359 Old Griffin Road, Jackson, will host a Blue Mass, celebrating uniformed first responders, at 9 a.m. Sept. 8.
Chaplet of Divine Mercy is daily at 3 p.m. Eucharistic adoration is Fridays from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., except for the first Fridays, when it is 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Reconciliation is the second and fourth Saturday from 4 to 4:45 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
Anointing of the sick is the second weekend of the month following masses.
First Baptist
Jackson First Baptist Church, located at 1227 W. Third St., hosts the Ironmen Bible Study led by Pastor Cary Snelling every Wednesday at 6 a.m. All men are invited. Breakfast is free.
Outreach Baptist
Outreach Baptist Church, at 180 Shiloh Road, Jackson, hosts worship services and a children’s ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
CrossOver Ministries
CrossOver Ministries, at 2702 Ga. Highway 16, Jackson, hosts a dinner from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the teen center before Bible study. Donations are accepted. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
The church hosts worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.crossover123.com or call Pastor David Morris at 678-898-1010.
Joshua’s Place
Joshua’s Place Church, at 114 Duffey Road, Jackson, has services for all ages at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and two Sunday morning services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. On Thursday nights the church hosts the Chain Breakers Ministry, for anyone struggling with addiction, at 7 p.m.
Every Friday night the church hosts prayer at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Visit www.joshuasplace.com.
Feast of the Tabernacle
Feast of the Tabernacle, at 722 Macon Road, Jackson, hosts worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Faith of the Tabernacle
Faith of the Tabernacle hosts Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. at the Rocky Plains Elementary School gymnasium, at 5300 Ga. Highway 162 S., Covington.